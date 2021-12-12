New England Patriots

How Tom Brady Fared in Bucs' Thrilling Overtime Win Over Bills

The Patriots were pulling for a Buccaneers victory over the Bills to expand New England's lead over Buffalo in the AFC East, and Tom Brady came through for his former team.

By Darren Hartwell

Highlights: Brady ends milestone day with walk-off TD vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Stop us if you've heard this before: Tom Brady delivered for the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Patriots were pulling for a Buccaneers victory over the Bills to expand New England's lead over Buffalo in the AFC East, and the GOAT happily obliged his former team.

After the Bills rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit to force overtime at Raymond James Stadium, Brady hit Breshad Perriman for a 58-yard catch-and-run touchdown to lift Tampa Bay to a 26-23 win.

Thanks to that play, the Patriots (9-4) now have a full two-game lead over Buffalo (7-6) in the division with four games remaining.

NFL Playoff Picture: Competition for AFC's No. 1 seed heats up

That TD pass also had special meaning for Brady: It was his 700th career touchdown pass with postseason included.

Here's Brady's final stat line on the day:

31 for 46 (67.4%), 363 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, 105.6 passer rating

And here are some highlights from a wild one in Tampa Bay:

Highlights

The Bucs jumped out to a 24-3 lead by halftime, locking up a Bills offense that didn't the hand the ball to a running back for the first 30 minutes of action.

Brady had a banner day (by his standards) with his legs, beginning with this 12-yard rumble in the first quarter...

... and continuing with this gritty run for first down ...

... and ending with a 1-yard touchdown plunge, the 27th rushing TD of Brady's career.

Brady only threw one touchdown pass in regulation, but it was an absolute strike to wide receiver Mike Evans early in the second quarter.

Evans also helped his QB make more history, as Brady broke Drew Brees' record for the most pass completions in NFL history with this teardrop to Evans.

The Bucs' defense forced a Bills punt on the first possession of overtime. Then Brady did what Brady does.

Tampa Bay moves to 10-3 with the win but faces a New Orleans Saints team next Sunday that handed the Bucs one of their three losses.

