How Worcester is celebrating Team USA men's gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik

The city of Worcester is beaming with pride after hometown hero Stephen Nedoroscik won a bronze medal alongside his teammates of Team USA men's gymnastics. It's been 16 years since the last medal was awarded to the USA men's gymnastics team, and Nedoroscik was on a mission to get the job done - and with his signature event, the pommel horse.

The 26-year-old Worcester native and graduate of Worcester Technical High School, Nedoroscik began his gymnastics career early, but it was not until high school when he noticed his steep progression in the pommel horse event.

From there, he decided to focus on that specifically, which came to work out in his favor. Nedoroscik quickly became an internet sensation because of his presence at the Paris Olympics, keeping a low-key profile on the sidelines for three hours until it was his time to shine on his signature event, and now the bronze medalist is widely recognized as the "pommel horse guy."

One can only imagine how the Worcester community feels about Nedoroscik's sudden success. The city recently posted a video of his winning routine with a congratulatory Facebook message, writing, "Congratulations to Worcester native and Worcester Technical High School alum Stephen Nedoroscik and the U.S. men’s gymnastics team on winning an Olympic bronze medal!" (City of Worcester, Massachusetts).

Nedoroscik has become an inspiration to many young gymnasts looking to improve their skills. Growing up in Worcester, he loved to have fun with his tricks, playing on the equipment without any serious intentions of his future in the sport. The Olympian grew up practicing at The Sterling Academy of Gymnastics in Sterling, MA. He certainly left his mark, as the gymnastics center held a watch party during Nedoroscik's appearance at the Paris Games.

Nedoroscik embraces his humble background and continues to give back to his community. Sterling Gym recently posted their encouragement for his vital participation in the 2024 Games, with signed posters and photos as a tribute to his success.

Although there are no set dates for Nedoroscik's return, Worcester plans to celebrate his accomplishment with a warm welcome home.