celtics

How Would the Celtics Have Fared With Kevin Durant on Their 2016-17 Roster?

By Darren Hartwell

Kevin Durant leads Celtics to 2017 NBA title in simulation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Celtics pulled out all the stops.

Boston was one of a select few teams to score a free-agent meeting with Kevin Durant in the summer of 2016. So, the Celtics sent an envoy to Durant's hideout in the Hamptons that included New England Patriots legend Tom Brady, who tried to sell the former Oklahoma City Thunder star on the City of Champions.

So, what if the Celtics' pitch worked? What if Durant signed with Boston in 2016 free agency instead of joining the mighty Golden State Warriors?

Our partners at Strat-O-Matic have your answer.

Editors Note: Strat-O-Matic, the market leader in sports simulation, has partnered with NBC Sports Boston to build simulation experiences for "What If Wednesdays.” 

The sports simulation company played out the Celtics' entire 2016-17 season with Durant in green and white and leading a talented roster that already included Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford.

The results -- from Durant and Thomas' impressive season stats to a fitting Eastern Conference playoff victory to an NBA Finals showdown with the team KD spurned -- are interesting, to say the least.

Here are six observations from Strat-O-Matic's data.

What if Kevin Durant signed with Celtics in 2016? Playing out C's season.

