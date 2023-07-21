Texas

Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch

The gruesome discovery was made Thursday morning after people feeding some animals spotted the luggage in southeastern Bexar County.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

Workers at a Texas ranch found luggage that contained partial human remains Thursday morning, the Bexar County sheriff said.

People feeding some animals spotted the luggage at the ranch in far southeastern Bexar County, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

“They began investigating it and found what appears to be human remains,” Salazar said. “At this point, we don’t know anything about gender of the remains or how long the remains have been out here.”

A cause and manner of death, as well as the identity, is still pending but Salazar said the first inclination is to assume a homicide. He said the remains were partial.

Bexar County is in south-central Texas and encompasses the city of San Antonio and surrounding areas.

