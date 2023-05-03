Human Remains Found Inside Two Crocodiles Believed to Belong to Missing Fisherman

Human remains found inside two crocodiles are believed to be those of a missing fisherman, police in Australia said Wednesday.
Officers believe the two crocodiles, around 13-feet-5 inches and 9 feet long, “were involved in an incident with the 65-year-old and were located upstream from where he was last seen,” Queensland Police said in a statement.
The creatures were euthanized by Department of Environment and Science (DES) wildlife officers, the statement said, adding that a search for the man, named by Australian media as Kevin Darmody, had been called off.
Read the full story at NBCNews.com.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.