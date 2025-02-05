New York City

Human remains found in suitcase pulled from New York's East River

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

By NBC New York Staff

Police tape
Getty Images

A suitcase containing human remains was pulled from the East River off Manhattan, according to police, sparking an investigation.

The suitcase was retrieved by the New York Police Department Harbor Unit in the river near Governors Island after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police and FDNY officials said. The remains were found inside the luggage before being taken back to EMS near South Street Seaport.

It was not immediately clear if the remains were those of a man or a woman, but police confirmed the victim was an adult. The age or cause of death was not known.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York City
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us