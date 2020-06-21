Humidity, Heat Wave Continue Across New England

We remain in this warm, humid air mass. We saw another day in the 90s away from the coast. Very isolated thunderstorms developed north of Route 2 In Massachusetts and were most numerous across parts of New Hampshire and Maine.

Temperatures were slightly cooler at the coast today and also across parts of northern Maine. This cool down is only temporary as temperatures will return to the 90s. For parts of interior northern New England this will likely be a 6 to 7-day heat wave.

Monday, expect more of the same. A warm start to the day will be in a hot afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms will get the possible, in fact the coverage of those thunderstorms could be fairly widespread. Monday again will be cooler at the coast as we track another sea breeze.

Tuesday, we will be back in the heat with temperatures in the 90s across the majority of New England. A cold front will approach during the day on Wednesday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms look to be possible.

Even behind the cold front, temperatures will stay warm with most days through the end of the 10-day forecast staying above 80°. Our dry weather will also continue. Most locations in New England are 3 to 6 inches below average when it comes to rainfall since Jan. 1.