5 Hurt in Crash on Golden Gate Bridge Near Anti-Vaccine Mandate Rally: Officials

Two California Highway Patrol officers and three others were injured after an SUV hit a sweeper truck near an anti-vaccine rally on the Golden Gate Bridge Thursday evening, officials said.

Just before 6 p.m., two officers and three Golden Gate Bridge workers were injured when a Ford Explorer hit a sweeper truck on the northbound lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge, according to the CHP.

Aerial footage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed hundreds of people surrounding the vehicles and officers investigating the incident.

CHP said the officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Golden Gate Bridge officials said the three bridge workers suffered minor injuries with one of them being transported to a hospital for treatment.

The Southern Marin Fire District tweeted that their crews were on scene to transport the victims to a hospital.

Southern Marin Fire District crews are on scene to transport patients to hospital. Reminder to please drive with caution. https://t.co/eiHB1FmT7r — Southern Marin Fire (@SMFDinfo) November 12, 2021

Earlier Thursday, hundreds of people who oppose vaccine mandates gathered for a protest near the Golden Gate Bridge.

CHP told NBC Bay Area that one person was arrested early in the protest. They said a driver stopped their car on the bridge to put out signs and then resisted arrest.

Anti vaccination mandate protest in the Golden Gate Bridge. Expect delays. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/cEvAtQshEd — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) November 12, 2021

Aerials from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed hundreds of people protesting on the San Francisco side of the Golden Gate Bridge while CHP officers were trying to prevent them from going on the bridge.

Golden Gate Bridge officials said that the east sidewalk was closed for pedestrians for safety, while the west sidewalk remained open for cyclists during the protest.