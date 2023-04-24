Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden's Legal Team Turns Sights on Former Trump Aide and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Lawyers for the president's son have taken an increasingly aggressive strategy

Hunter Biden
Kris Connor/WireImage

Hunter Biden’s legal team is asking the Treasury Department to investigate a former Trump aide for circulating federal banking records linked to the president’s son.

His lawyers also want Congress to take action against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for her statements about him.

Letters sent Monday morning to the House Ethics Committee and the Treasury Department’s Office of Inspector General and obtained by NBC News are among the latest efforts in an increasingly public and aggressive strategy from Biden's legal team, led by attorney Abbe Lowell.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Hunter Biden
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us