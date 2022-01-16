Massachusetts

Hunters Airlifted From Cape Cod Marsh in Subzero Temperatures

The Coast Guard shared video of the helicopter rescue

By Asher Klein

U.S. Coast Guard

Six stranded hunters were flown from a marsh on Cape Cod Saturday by a Coast Guard helicopter, the agency said.

The rescue came when wind chills around Massachusetts were below zero, but no one was hurt, the Coast Guard said Sunday.

Their boat had become grounded at Slough Point in Barnstable, near Duck Island and the Great Marshes and they called 911 at about 11:15 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. The Barnstable Fire Department requested their help.

A Coast Guard helicopter flew out from the nearby Coast Guard station and hoisted the hunters up safely. They shared video of the rescue on social media:

