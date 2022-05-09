Hurricanes' Tony DeAngelo Fires Shot at B's Fans, Says Carolina Crowd ‘Much Louder'

Tony DeAngelo fires shot at B's fans: Carolina crowd 'much louder' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston has itself a new villain in Tony DeAngelo.

The Carolina Hurricanes defenseman drew the ire of Bruins fans during a contentious Game 4 on Sunday. He was booed by the TD Garden crowd each time he touched the puck after a testy exchange with Brad Marchand. He also had an altercation with Curtis Lazar and threw his stick on Marchand's empty-netter at the end of the third period.

As the series heads back to Carolina, DeAngelo fired a parting shot at B's fans.

“There’s no panic in our locker room. 2-2 series, and we’re back in front of a much louder building than it was in Boston, so we’ll be fine," he said on Monday.

DeAngelo also addressed his back-and-forth with Marchand, simply calling it "playoff hockey." As for the rest of his antics, he has has no regrets.

“It’s playoff hockey. We’re losing the game, so obviously we’re a little frustrated, but I don’t think anything happened," he said. "Nothing happened in the game. Everybody wants to write a little story about it or something, but we’re trying to win a series here. If you don’t have any fire, you’re not gonna win. I’m gonna keep doing what I’m doing. I’m not very concerned what anybody thinks.”

Game 5 between the Bruins and 'Canes in Carolina is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. DeAngelo may not hear the boo birds then, but you can count on B's fans letting him hear it when the series returns to Boston for Game 6.