Hurricanes Troll Bruins Fans on Twitter After Beating Boston in Game 7

By Nick Goss

The Carolina Hurricanes' social media team is taking a victory lap.

The Hurricanes eliminated the Boston Bruins from the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 3-2 win in Game 7 at PNC Arena on Saturday night. 

Shortly after the final buzzer, the 'Canes sent out this tweet trolling Bruins fans:

The Hurricanes had a few social media interactions with Brad Marchand earlier this year, and they trolled the Bruins after taking a 2-0 series lead last week. They are active on Twitter, to say the least.

Marchand has emotional response to question about Bergeron's future

This series victory must feel extra special for the Hurricanes given their recent playoff defeats to the Bruins. The B's eliminated the Hurricanes in the 2019 Eastern Conference Final and 2020 first round.

The Hurricanes will play the Pittsburgh Penguins or New York Rangers in the second round, while the Bruins begin what promises to be a pivotal offseason for the Original Six franchise.

