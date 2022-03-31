uconn womens basketball

‘Husky Weekend' Celebrates UConn Women Playing in Final Four

The UConn women’s basketball team will be playing in the Final Four Friday night and the governor has proclaimed this weekend “Husky Weekend” in celebration.

Gov. Ned Lamont is proclaiming Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 3, as “Husky Weekend” and he is urging all Connecticut residents to show their Husky pride this weekend by wearing UConn Huskies gear, displaying UConn flags and signs and wearing blue and white.

“The Huskies have been nothing short of inspirational and I am incredibly thrilled that they will be representing Connecticut on a national stage this weekend,” Lamont said in the statement.

The UConn women’s team will be playing in the 14th straight Final Four.

Photos: CT Has UConn Pride

“These student athletes have represented UConn with integrity, character, and competitive excellence both on and off the court and are inspiring many young basketball fans who want to follow in their footsteps. I urge all Connecticut residents to put on your blue and white and remind the nation why Connecticut is considered the college basketball capital of the world,” Lamont said in a statement.  

Show us your UConn Pride by sending photos to us here.

UConn is scheduled to play Stanford at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

