Man stabbed during fight in Hyde Park, police say

A man was stabbed Monday afternoon during a large fight in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, according to police.

Boston police said they were called to the 300-block of Wood Avenue in Hyde Park around 4:20 p.m. for reports of a large fight. There they found the victim, described as a man around 45 years old. He had been stabbed in the back, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately clear.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

