I-495 North Shut Down in Raynham Due to Multi-Vehicle Crash

There is no word yet on any injuries

Interstate 495 north in Raynham, Massachusetts, is shut down on Tuesday morning due to a serious crash involving multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer.

The accident was first reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the area of mile marker 22.

I-495 north is closed in the area, along with ramps from Route 24 north and south. Traffic is being detoured to Route 24 north to Route 106 east to Route 138 south and back to I-495.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

