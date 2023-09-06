2 dead after car crash on I-84 East in West Hartford, Conn.

Two people are dead after a serious two-car accident on Interstate 84 East in West Hartford Wednesday night, according to Connecticut State Police.

Both I-84 East and West are shut down and have been since about 8 p.m., police said.

Troopers initially said the crash resulted in serious injuries, but now say two people have died. Their identities were not immediately available.

The highway remains closed between exits 44 and 46. It appears as though a truck was involved and has front-end damage.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It's unknown when the road will reopen. State police are investigating and they're asking drivers to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.