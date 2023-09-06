West Hartford

2 dead after car crash on I-84 East in West Hartford, Conn.

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people are dead after a serious two-car accident on Interstate 84 East in West Hartford Wednesday night, according to Connecticut State Police.

Both I-84 East and West are shut down and have been since about 8 p.m., police said.

Troopers initially said the crash resulted in serious injuries, but now say two people have died. Their identities were not immediately available.

The highway remains closed between exits 44 and 46. It appears as though a truck was involved and has front-end damage.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It's unknown when the road will reopen. State police are investigating and they're asking drivers to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

West HartfordI-84traffic alert
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us