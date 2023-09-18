Massachusetts

Traffic nightmare as I-93 south is shut down in Wilmington after tractor-trailer rollover

Delays of up to two hours are being reported, as traffic is backed up 8 or 9 miles

By Marc Fortier

Interstate 93 south was shut down on Monday in the Wilmington, Massachusetts, area due to a tractor-trailer rollover, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

MassDOT said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 5:20 a.m. that the crash occurred on I-93 south at Exit 35. The tractor-trailer was reportedly carrying scrap cars.

All southbound lanes were shut down, with traffic being detoured. The duration of the incident is unknown, MassDOT said.

Heavy delays of up to two hours are being reported, with traffic backed up 8 or 9 miles. There was no word on any injuries.

Aerial footage from the scene showed the tractor-trailer bed on its side, surrounded by a large field of debris. At least one other vehicle could be seen on a flatbed tow truck. At least one lane of southbound traffic appeared to be getting by the accident scene.

No further details were immediately available.

