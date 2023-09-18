Traffic nightmare as I-93 south is shut down in Wilmington after tractor-trailer rollover

Interstate 93 south was shut down on Monday in the Wilmington, Massachusetts, area due to a tractor-trailer rollover, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

MassDOT said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 5:20 a.m. that the crash occurred on I-93 south at Exit 35. The tractor-trailer was reportedly carrying scrap cars.

All southbound lanes were shut down, with traffic being detoured. The duration of the incident is unknown, MassDOT said.

Tractor trailer rollover crash in #Wilmington on I-93-SB at Exit 35. All lanes currently closed. Traffic being detoured.Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 18, 2023

Heavy delays of up to two hours are being reported, with traffic backed up 8 or 9 miles. There was no word on any injuries.

Aerial footage from the scene showed the tractor-trailer bed on its side, surrounded by a large field of debris. At least one other vehicle could be seen on a flatbed tow truck. At least one lane of southbound traffic appeared to be getting by the accident scene.

No further details were immediately available.