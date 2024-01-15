Person dies after crash and car fire on I-95 in New Haven, Conn.

Connecticut State Police said a person has died after a crash and fire on Interstate 95 North on Monday morning.

The highway was congested in New Haven for more than four miles between exits 41 and 44.

A car rammed into the back of tow truck, causing it to fully engulf in flames, authorities said.

Troopers did not release the identity of the person who died due to the extent of their injuries.

No other injuries were reported, and both cars were towed from the scene, according to police.

The right and center lanes were closed but have reopened. The crash remains under investigation.