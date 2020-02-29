‘I Was Prepared to Die’: Man Posing as UPS Worker Forces Way Into Md. Home

A mother says someone disguised as a UPS delivery man forced his way into her home in Montgomery County, Maryland, and briefly held her and her daughter at gunpoint.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said a man who appeared to be delivering a package knocked on her door in Derwood on Friday afternoon.

She said he was wearing a UPS shirt and holding a box.

When she opened the door, he forced his way inside and pushed her, making her fall to the ground, she said.

"I thought I was going to die. There was no doubt because he had a gun," she said.

Her daughter appeared at the top of the staircase to see what was wrong. The suspect then turned his weapon on her and told her not to move, she said.

"I was prepared to die and I would have happily died to save my daughter because she’s, she's my life," the woman said.

The mother then distracted the intruder and her daughter ran back into her room to call police, she said.

That's when the suspect took off.

Ring security camera video at a neighbor's house captured a man with a brown shirt running from the home to a white van. The video has been turned over to police.

The woman said the suspect ran out without taking anything, but he left behind the package he was carrying. Inside it was a duffel bag.

She believes she may have been targeted because she gets frequent deliveries.

News4 has reached out to Montgomery County police for comment on the investigation, but has not heard back.