Ice Castles Returning to NH This Winter With COVID Safety Measures

The popular Ice Castles attraction will return to New Hampshire this winter with a new design and COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Ice Castles said the annual winter attraction in North Woodstock -- featuring ice slides, crawl spaces, caves and fountains illuminated at night -- will be back in early January of 2021.

"We are thrilled to welcome families back to Ice Castles this winter," CEO Kyle Standifird said. "The safety of our guests and staff has always been our top priority, and the new features and guidelines we have in place this season are designed to create a safe and magical environment for everyone."

Ice Castles will operate at a reduced capacity to promote social distancing. All tunnels and crawl spaces will be one-way to limit face-to-face exposure with other guests. All staff and guests will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

The ice castles in Woodstock, New Hampshire are a great family activity for when the kids are on school vacation.

New features are also being added, including a quarter-mile long winter light walk in the forest and a sledding hill to enhance the experience while encouraging distancing among guests.

The company said "ice artisans" will begin creating the up to 10,000 icicles per day needed to build the frozen attraction later this month.