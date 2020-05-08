Iconic Boston Eatery Sullivan’s Castle Island to Start Offering Delivery

When it reopens after quarantine, Sullivan's Castle Island in Southie will start offering delivery to customers for the first time since it opened in 1951.

Like many other restaurants, the snack shack has been closed during the pandemic, General Manager Chris Lane told NBC10 in an episode of "The Dish I Miss" podcast.

When Sullivan's Castle Island reopens, they will start using Uber Eats' delivery service, Lane said. He hopes to reopen the snack shack in mid-May.

Listen to the episode here to learn more about Sullivan's Castle Island and the dish Lane most misses serving customers.