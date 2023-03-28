Iconic North Shore Eatery Reopening Under New Ownership

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last summer, it was reported that an iconic North Shore eatery featuring an unusual regional food item was closing down, but now we have learned that it will be reborn with new owners at the helm.

According to a source, Salem Lowe at Salem Willows Park is going to be reopening in April, with a Salem News article indicating that Kathleen Rodgers and Ryan Harriman of Spitfire Tacos in Salem and Marblehead are behind the rebirth of the place. The article mentions that the eatery, which is known in part for its chop suey sandwiches, will see some changes and upgrades, including the use of a pressure fryer for its chicken, and noodles with different styles and thicknesses being made in-house--and the place--which had been a season spot--will now be open year round.

The Yee family closed Salem Lowe last August after running the place for more than 50 years.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The update for Salem Lowe is 201 Fort Avenue, Salem, MA, 01970.

[Earlier Article]

Salem Lowe at Salem Willows Park Is Closing