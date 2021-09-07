Idaho Man Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Officer During Capitol Riot

An Idaho man accused of assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleaded guilty Tuesday to reduced charges and could face up to four years in prison.

Duke Wilson, 67, of Nampa, admitted that he picked up a white pole and jabbed a U.S. Capitol police officer. He signed a court document that said he also helped other rioters who were trying to pull a shield away from an officer.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"During the struggle over the shield, the defendant pushed an officer to the ground and then pushed against another officer, along with other rioters," it said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.