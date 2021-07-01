food and drink

‘I'm So Excited': Gordon Ramsay Announces New Boston Restaurant

"Ramsay's Kitchen" will open late 2021

By Kelly Garrity

Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay is coming to Boston.

The famed British chef and restaurateur announced in a tweet on Wednesday that he is “shipping up to Boston” to open a new restaurant in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood late this year.

The restaurant, dubbed “Ramsay’s Kitchen,” will feature the fare Ramsay is famous for, like his classic Beef Wellington, as well as new takes on time-honored New England dishes. 

The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Ramsay said in the announcement video. 

If the food and locale weren’t enough, the Michelin-starred chef made one more attempt to cozy-up to Bostonians. 

“And one final message,” Ramsay said. “Go Sox!”

