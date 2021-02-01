IMAGES: Boston's Hyde Park Neighborhood Is a Feast for the Eyes

The Hyde Park neighborhood, located at the southern tip of Boston, has a distinct suburban feel despite being part of the city. With Victorian homes nestled with industrial areas and colorful murals, Hyde Park is a feast for the eyes.
A mural is seen in Logan Square.
A mural is seen in Logan Square.
The Fairmount MBTA Commuter Rail station.
The Fairmount MBTA Commuter Rail station.
A bridge into Readville
The Fairmount MBTA Commuter Rail station.
The Fairmount MBTA Commuter Rail station.
The Fairmount MBTA Commuter Rail station.
Riverside Theatre Works building.
The house of late Boston Mayor Thomas Menino.
Everett Square Theatre
The view of the Blue Hills ski area, as seen from Fairview Cemetery.
Antonio’s Bacaro restaurant, and then there patio.
Cleary Square.
Hyde Park Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Webster street.
A Boston Fire Department ladder truck speeds down Fairmount Ave.
Antonio’s Bacaro restaurant and patio.
Cleary Square clock, in front of the Municipal Building.
A Boston firefighter prepares his ladder truck for the day ahead by testing the ladder in Logan Square.
The Hyde Park neighborhood police station on Hyde Park Ave.
Hyde Park Municipal building in Cleary Square.
A pedestrians passed a mural on River Street.
The Vertullo building in Logan Square. One of the oldest wooden buildings in the area.
Camp Meigs Memorial Park, the site of Civil War training camps.
A mural on River St.
St. Anne Parish, on West Milton St.
The Thomas M. Menino YMCA building on River St., named after the late mayor of Boston.
Boston Police Dept. academy cadets train by running the hills around their Williams Avenue training facility.
Camp Meigs Memorial Park, the site of Civil War training camps.
George Wright Golf Course.
Boston Police Dept. academy cadets train by running the hills around their Williams Avenue training facility.
River street at Hyde Park Ave.
Boston Police dept. academy cadets train by running the hills around their Williams Avenue training facility.
A man passes a storefront.
George Wright Golf Course.
Most Precious Blood Church. This was the site of Mayor Thomas Menino’s funeral in 2014.
New Hope Baptist Church, on River St.
A Hyde Park sign in the Readville section.
The Thomas M. Menino YMCA building on River St., named after the late mayor of Boston.
Camp Meigs Memorial Park, the site of Civil War training camps.
A sign in Cleary Square.
My Grandma’s of New England Coffee Cake on Hyde park Ave.
Hyde Park Library on Harvard Ave.
Hyde Park Library on Harvard Ave.
Cecil W. Fogg and Thomas J. Roberts Post #78, on Harvard Ave.
The view looking down from Fairmount Hill.
A mural near the Fairmount Commuter Rail station.