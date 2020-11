IMAGES: Fisherman Rescued After Being Blown Out to Sea

Authorities in Revere, Massachusetts on Wednesday rescued an angler who had been blown out to sea while fishing.

Revere firefighters and others responded to Revere Beach around 12:30 p.m. after the angler called police and said the wind had carried him about a mile off the coast.

A harbormaster came out and hoisted the man onto a boat and brought him ashore.