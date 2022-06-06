Ime Udoka Claims ‘Circumstances' Why Draymond Green Didn't Get Key Tech

Udoka claims 'circumstances' why Draymond didn't get key tech originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Draymond Green was one call away from being ejected midway through Sunday's game.

With less than one minute remaining in the second quarter of the Warriors' 107-88 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Chase Center, Draymond got physical with Celtics forward Jaylen Brown after falling backward into him on a defensive assignment.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Things got heated between Draymond and Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/5qY5bA9S0l — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 6, 2022

Officials reviewed the play and did not give Green a second technical foul, which would have resulted in his ejection after receiving an earlier tech for a play involving forward Grant Williams.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka believes that Green's subsequent ejection played a role in why he was not charged with a technical foul.

"No, I was not surprised there was a double-technical not called," Udoka told reporters after the game. "Not surprised at all, due to the circumstances."

It certainly isn't an outlandish take by any means, given that Draymond's ejection would play a significant role in the quality of the product on the floor. The NBA would prefer both teams play at full strength.

Fortunately for Green and the Warriors, no ejections were made and they completed a rout of the Celtics that tied the series at one game apiece.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast