In First Address to Business Leaders, Gov. Healey Lays Out Priorities

Gov. Maura Healey pledged to the business community Thursday the she will work to bolster the state’s competitiveness, build on our strengths, inspire taxpayers and business owners alike to stay here, and get more companies to open up shop here.

Healey spoke at the Boston Marriott Newton before hundreds in an event hosted by the state’s largest business group, the Associated Industries of Massachusetts. She said her administration is committed to tax reform to make the state more attractive, as well as to building more housing and investing in workforce development, green energy and public transit.

While she didn't announce any new policy proposals, Healey brought several cabinet members with her to network with business leaders, and said her team will work with lawmakers, employers and other stakeholders to fight for federal grants — and necessary state matching funds — as communities grapple with economic headwinds.

“I’ve empowered everybody on our team — your team — to make sure we have all the pieces in place,” she said. “I want us competing at new and historic levels. They’re hyper-focused on showing the federal government that Massachusetts is serious about fostering our scientific, manufacturing and business communities, and that if you want a serious (return on investment), there’s no better state than Massachusetts."

