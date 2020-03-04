Chuck Schumer

In Rare Rebuke, Roberts Slams Schumer for ‘Threatening’ Comments

Schumer spoke at a rally Wednesday

Justice John Roberts and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer
Getty Images

Chief Justice John Roberts publicly chastised Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Wednesday over comments Schumer made outside the court as the justices were hearing a case on abortion rights.

Schumer, D-N.Y., suggested that President Donald Trump's court appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, "won't know what hit" them if they vote to uphold abortion restrictions. He spoke during a rally on the sidewalk in front of the court building.

"I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price,” Schumer said.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 11 hours ago

Family, Neighbor and Friends of NYC Attorney Test Positive for COVID-19, Taking State to 11 Cases

Democratic primaries 3 hours ago

Sanders Refocuses on Biden After Super Tuesday Stumble

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Chuck SchumerTrump administrationJohn Roberts
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us