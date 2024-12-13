Incoming West Virginia state lawmaker arrested after allegedly threatening to kill fellow lawmakers

An incoming West Virginia state lawmaker was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened to kill other state lawmakers.

Joseph de Soto, who was elected in November to serve as a delegate in the West Virginia House, was arrested by troopers early Thursday morning after an investigation showed he "had made several threatening/intimidating threats against government officials," West Virginia State Police Lt. Leslie T. Goldie Jr. said in a statement.

"The West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Capitol Police take all threats against government process seriously," Goldie Jr. said. "Any person making these threats used to intimidate, disrupt, or coerce the members of our West Virginia legislature or other governmental bodies will not be tolerated."

He was charged with one count of threats of terrorist acts, a felony, and the bond was set at $300,000.

A witness told police on Wednesday that de Soto was upset following a recent meeting where Republican state lawmakers discussed whether to expel him from the caucus, according to a complaint shared with NBC News by an official with the Berkley County Commission. It's unclear what prompted the discussion and de Soto had not yet been sworn in.

De Soto had been elected as a Republican but the West Virginia secretary of state’s office confirmed to NBC News on Friday that he switched his affiliation on Wednesday to the Democratic Party.

The witness who spoke to police talked on the phone Tuesday to de Soto, who detailed the meeting and said "he was going to kill delegates," according to the complaint. The complaint named a handful of Republican state lawmakers, including Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates Roger Hanshaw, as targets.

Hanshaw didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"When asked what he meant by using the word 'kill,' he advised God called him to kill them," the complaint said.

In an email provided to police by the witness, de Soto wrote that the delegates "can all go to hell, I will send them there as commanded." A text message the witness provided to police also showed that de Soto said, "I did say I am going to kill people I said I am going that is necessary to put them from office."

The witness told police that de Soto "has a temper and can become very angry," the complaint said.

"Mr. DeSoto has been very upset over things that have been occurring with the political group and things that he believes are being said against him and feels that he is being attacked and forced out of his position," the complaint said.

Defense attorney Jacob Mills told NBC News that his firm, Criminal Law Center Kevin D. Mills & Associates, is representing De Soto, who he said "is presumed to be innocent."

"He has entered a plea of not guilty. My firm will be presenting his case in court and expect his vindication," Mills said.

West Virginia Republican Party chairman Matt Herridge in a statement criticized de Soto's actions and said the party supports his expulsion.

“Our elected officials sacrifice a lot to serve their communities, and it is a travesty for anyone to face the additional burden of threats made against themselves and their families,” Herridge said in a statement.

