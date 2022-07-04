Indiana

Indiana Boy, 11, Dies After Fireworks Incident, State Officials Say

The child died while on the way to the hospital, and authorities are investigating the incident, Indiana State Police said

An 11-year-old boy in Indiana died Sunday evening after being injured by fireworks, according to authorities.

Dispatchers in Posey County, Indiana, received a call just before 10 p.m. Sunday that the boy, Camrynn Ray McMichael, had been seriously injured during a “fireworks incident” in the city of Mt. Vernon, the Indiana State Police said in a statement Monday morning. He died while en route to the hospital.

Details on the incident were not available Monday.

Camrynn had just finished the fifth grade, and he was a dedicated member of both his school’s football and basketball teams, his mother, Kyrra Lynn, told NBC affiliate WFIE of Evansville.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

