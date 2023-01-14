Indiana

Indiana University Says Student Was Targeted in Bus Stabbing for Being Asian

The student, who has not been publicly identified, had multiple stab wounds to her head, was bleeding and was transported to a hospital, police said.

By Mirna Alsharif | NBC News

Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Indiana University says an 18-year-old student was targeted and stabbed on a bus in Bloomington for being Asian.

An 18-year-old Carmel, Indiana, woman told investigators that while waiting for the doors of the bus to open, another passenger began to strike her repeatedly in the head, police said in a statement.

The student, who has not been publicly identified, had multiple stab wounds to her head, was bleeding and was transported to a hospital, police said.

Billie Davis, 56, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to online court documents.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It wasn't clear if the defendant had a lawyer who could speak on their behalf. The public defender's office for Monroe County, Indiana didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Indiana
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us