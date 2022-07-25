Inflation Survival Guide: Side Hustles

From rent to gas and groceries – the cost of just about everything is through the roof, and everyone is paying the price. With inflation now at a 40-year-high, plenty of people are looking for ways to make some extra cash.

How to Rent Out Your Skills for Cash

By day, Sheldon Rawson works full-time in IT and marketing. But by night, he works for TaskRabbit, an online service that instantly connects users with “taskers” to do odd-end jobs for cash.

“It seemed like a pretty good gig compared to, you know, Uber and Lyft driving. So I decided to go ahead and sign up and it's been great for an extra job that I can do after my normal 8 to 4 every day. And I've just been tasking ever since,” said Rawson.

From building bookcases to mounting TVs or just helping with a heavy lift, Rawson sets his own hours and decides what tasks he wants to do, when he wants to do them.

"The easiest task I ever had, was a girl purchased an exercise bike and she just couldn't take it up the two flights to her second-floor apartment. So I just I showed up, I carried the box up the stairs, and that was my task for the day," he said.

The company’s CEO, Ania Smith, told NBC10 Boston they are seeing an uptick this year in people looking for extra income.

"To date, we've had over 50% more Taskers signing up this year than last year. So this is a huge growth rate for us," said Smith.

Smith said the hourly rate for Taskers in the U.S. right now is about $49 per hour. But in Boston, that rate is closer to $60 per hour.

Rawson has been a Tasker for less than a year, and so far, he’s made $6,000.

On TaskRabbit, you can sign up to do all sorts of things, like help someone move, clean their house, do yard work – you can even wait in line so someone else doesn’t have to.

There are multiple ways side hustlers can connect with potential customers interested in all kinds of services, ranging from simple tasks to supporting an entire wedding

But that’s not the only way to put your skills to the test. If you’ve been in a lot of weddings lately, you could actually get paid for it. It’s called “Bridesmaid for Hire,” a company Jen Glantz founded back in 2014.

“So I posted an ad on Craigslist offering my services as a hired bridesmaid to strangers, and before I knew it, I had over 300 people reach out to want to hire me,” said Glantz.

Her weekend side hustle quickly turned into a booming business in the last seven years. Glantz now hires bridesmaids to be in other people’s weddings. From the bachelorette party to the wedding day, and maid of honor speech – she has you covered.

Glantz told NBC10 Boston, “Being a bridesmaid for hire is exactly how it sounds. You are hired to step into that bridal party and be an actual bridesmaid… I have a fake name and a fake backstory of how I know them so that I can blend into their lives.”

“There's two main reasons why people hire bridesmaids. The first reason is that they have friends and their friends are great, but their friends might be busy or not well-suited to support them in the ways that they need. And the other main reason why people hire bridesmaids is because they don't have any close friends to rely on, which is way more common than we think. And in those instances, they're not just looking for bodies in the room. They're looking for a support system, somebody they can hire to support them like a best friend.”

Glantz says packages on Bridesmaid for Hire typically begin around $2,500, but the overall price depends on how involved you are in the bride’s big day.

Now what if you’re just looking for some companionship and cash? You can do that to, it’s called “Rent a Friend.”

According to Rentafriend.com, you can make anywhere between a couple hundred bucks, to $2,000 a week for things like going to the movies, or tagging along for a summer concert.

