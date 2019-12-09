Rossi Lorathio Adams II

Social Media Influencer Gets 14 Years in Prison for Plot to ‘Hijack’ Website at Gunpoint

The man was convicted for plotting an armed home invasion to try and obtain the rights to doitforstate.com, an unsanctioned Iowa State University site

Linn County Sheriff's Office

A 27-year-old social media influencer was sentenced to federal prison Monday for an armed plot to threaten a man in an effort to obtain a website domain name.

Rossi Lorathio Adams II was found guilty for one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by force, threats, and violence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa. Adams plotted to intimidate the unnamed owner of a domain name and "hijack" the website, the attorney's office said, NBC News reports.

Adams started a social media brand called "State Snaps" in 2015 while attending Iowa State University, operating on various social media platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat.

"At one time, Adams had over a million followers on his social media sites, which mostly contained images and videos of young adults engaged in crude behavior, drunkenness, and nudity," the U.S. Attorney's office said.

For more on this story, visit NBCNews.com.

