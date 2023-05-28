Hartford

Infractions Issued as Street Racers Attempted to Block I-84 West in Hartford

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police issued multiple infractions as street racers attempted to block part of Interstate 84 west in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Troopers received a tip of street racers attempting to block the tunnel on the highway in the early morning hours.

When troopers arrived, they said they were able to quickly intervene by closing the highway.

State police issued multiple infractions and misdemeanor summons for violations of use of a highway by a pedestrian, improper parking on a highway, insufficient insurance and suspended license.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It's unclear exactly how many infractions or misdemeanor summons were issued.

Authorities did not say how many vehicles were involved in the incident.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us