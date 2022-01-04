Saugus

Injuries Reported in Crash on Route 1 in Saugus

The number of people injured or the extent of the injuries was not immediately known

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating a crash with injuries overnight in on Route 1 north in Saugus, Massachusetts.

The single-vehicle accident was reported around 2 a.m. in the area of Main Street, state police said.

A car hit a utility pole, knocking it down and causing electrical wires to fall onto Main Street.

The travel lane has since been reopened, but ramps to and from Main Street remained closed for a time early Tuesday morning.

Police did not say how many people were injured or how serious their injuries were.

No further information was immediately available.

