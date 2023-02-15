New Hampshire

Inmate at Northern NH Prison Dies Following Assault

The assault took place at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin on Monday morning

Prison corridor
Getty Image

An inmate who was assaulted by a fellow inmate at the New Hampshire state prison in Berlin has died, authorities said.

The assault took place at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin on Monday morning, the state Department of Corrections said in a news release. One inmate suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The inmate later died, the department said Tuesday.

The investigation has been turned over to attorney general’s office for further investigation. It has not yet released any additional information.

