Instagram Model Arrested While Trying to Get on Field at Super Bowl LIV: Cops

An Instagram model who tried to get on the field during Super Bowl LIV in Miami was arrested on a trespassing charge.

Kelly Kay Green, 27, was taken into custody as the Kansas City Chiefs were taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday, according to jail records and an arrest report.

The report said Green jumped over the northwest rail and onto the field in a restricted area before she was taken into custody by security.

Video posted on social media showed security and police taking Green into custody near one of the end zones and leading her off the field. At one point, Green appeared to lift off the back of her dress as she walked with her hands handcuffed behind her.

She was booked into jail and later released on $1,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Green, who has a Los Angeles address listed on the arrest report, has more than 275,000 followers on her "Kelly Kay" Instagram page.