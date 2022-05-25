Uvalde school shooting

Instagram Says It's Working With Investigators to Review Account Tied to Texas Shooter

A series of posts appeared on Instagram and TikTok in the days leading up to Tuesday’s shooting

Mass Shooting At Elementary School In Uvalde, Texas Leaves 21 Dead
Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

Instagram says it's working with law enforcement to review an account that appears to belong to the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

A series of posts appeared on Instagram and TikTok in the days leading up to Tuesday’s shooting. One selfie appears to show the shooter in front of a mirror. Another photo shows a gun magazine in hand. And on Friday, the same day law enforcement officials believe the gunman bought a second rifle, a picture of two AR-style semi-automatic rifles appeared.

Another Instagram user with many more followers was tagged in that post. That user has since removed her profile, but first she shared parts of what appears to be a chilling exchange with 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, asking her to share his gun pictures with her more than 10,000 followers.

Texas School Shooting Victims: 4 Fourth Graders, Third Grader, Beloved Teachers

McConaughey Urges Action After Hometown Shooting: 'We Must Do Better'

“I barely know you and u tag me in a picture with some guns,” she responded, adding, “It’s just scary.”

A response sent from Ramos’s account on Tuesday morning just said: “I’m about to.”

Witnesses said they heard the shooting begin around 11:30 a.m.

The father of an 8-year-old boy who survived a deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, talked with NBC's Kerry Sanders about the experience.

