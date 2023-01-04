Interactive Space Exhibit Makes Debut in Chelsea

Space Adventure, the largest traveling space exhibit in United States will kick off its U.S. tour in the Bay State on January 18.

This exhibit will include over 300 original NASA artifacts including the control panel and counting clock of the Houston Space Center, computers, radios, astronaut suits, cameras, tools and products that were developed exclusively for astronauts while they are in space missions.

Space Adventure is divided into stages, from an 180-degree immersive video that welcomes visitors, to the room full of original NASA artifacts, to the Houston Control Room, which features the original computers from the NASA Space Center.

You can go see Space Adventure at 121 Webster Ave. in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

The exhibit will be open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here for more information and tickets.