Intruder with criminal record breaks into Los Angeles mayor's home

What to Know An intruder broke into the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Sunday morning.

LAPD identified the intruder as 29-year-old Ephrain Matthew Hunter of Los Angeles.

The suspect previously was sentenced to prison in a 2015 Massachusetts assault case.

An intruder broke into the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Sunday morning while she was in the residence, according to her office.

The intrusion happened at about 6:40 a.m. at the Getty House, the official residence of the Los Angeles mayor. According to Zach Seidl, Deputy Mayor of Communications, the intruder broke in through a window.

“Mayor Bass and her family were not injured and are safe,” Seidl’s statement said. "The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Los Angeles Police Department later specified the intruder broke in through a glass door and was able to make entry into the home. LAPD said officers immediately responded to the house's alarm and as first responders opened the door, they encountered the man standing there.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper4 showed several police vehicles and officers outside the mayor’s home around 4 p.m. Sunday.

LAPD identified the intruder as 29-year-old Ephrain Matthew Hunter of Los Angeles. He was booked on suspicion of burglary and is being held on $100,000 bail. It is unclear if Hunter has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Norfolk County, Massachusetts prosecutors confirmed that the man under arrest was previously sentenced to 5 to 7 years in prison in Massachusetts in an assault case. Hunter pleaded not guilty to, but was later convicted of, attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, possession of a class A drug (heroin) and armed robbery in the March 2015 crime.

Weapons used in the assault in an apartment parking lot included a hammer and snow brush, according to prosecutors.

"So right now, that's part of an ongoing investigation that's being conducted by Robbery-Homicide Division," said LAPD Lt. James Mylonakis. "So we're just inside, we're taking photographs, collecting any physical evidence.

"As an Angeleno, I'm very concerned, obviously. It's just the mayor of the city and we're concerned for any resident that has somebody just come into their home. So, we treat this very seriously."