A Yale graduate student woke to find an intruder in an apartment on Mansfield Street in New Haven early Tuesday morning and Yale police said they have increased patrols in the area.

Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell said in a public safety advisory that it happened around 3:39 a.m. Tuesday.

The man who entered the home didn’t appear to have any weapons and the student was not hurt, police said.

Yale police are urging students to lock doors and windows when leaving home or going to sleep, to keep hedges near doors and windows trimmed and to ensure that the entrance of your residence is well-lit.