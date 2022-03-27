Investigation Into Deadly Boston Parking Garage Collapse Continues

The deadly collapse of a portion of a downtown Boston parking garage that was being demolished Saturday is still having a major impact on traffic in the area one day later.

Officials confirmed one person was killed and a second person was transported to an area hospital in Saturday's accident, which occurred around 5:40 p.m. at 1 Congress St.

Part of the Government Center garage came down after a concrete slab on the ninth floor collapsed, construction firm John Moriarty & Associates said in a statement. The demolition is all part of the $1.5 billion Bullfinch Redevelopment Project. The finished project is expected to include a parking garage surrounded by office and apartment buildings. The site has been under demolition for some time.

One construction worker was killed in a collapse at the Government Center garage late Saturday afternnon.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey told reporters that a worker who was completing demolition work in a construction vehicle fell over the side of the garage when the structure collapsed, falling eight or nine stories with a large amount of debris.

The worker was found under a pile of rubble and pronounced dead at the scene by authorities, Dempsey said.

“This is a horrible tragedy and my heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the worker,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the worker during this terrible time," added City Councilor Ed Flynn, who represents the neighborhood. "Our prayers are wit him, his family, and I know the city will support that worker and his family. It's a difficult time, but this city sticks together -- especially during difficult times."

The name of the man who died has not been released.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the loved ones of the worker who lost his life,” John Moriarty & Associates said in a statement. “JMA remains committed to providing a safe and healthy workplace for all our employees and trade partners. We would like to thank the Boston Police Department and EMS for their swift response.”

The construction accident remains under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office and city officials.

Wu said the city will do "whatever it takes" to find out what happened.

On Sunday morning, a large area surrounding the demolition site was still blocked off by police cruisers. And officials said part of Massachusetts Avenue will be closed until Monday morning.

The construction accident had a huge impact on traffic Saturday night. The on ramp to Interstate 93 north and south were both shut down near Government Center after the collapse. There were a number of road closures near the North End and Haymarket areas as well, which made it tough for drivers.

In #Boston, ramp from Haymarket to I-93 SB is closed at this time. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 26, 2022

The Associated Press contributed to this report.