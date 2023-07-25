Salisbury

Investigation underway after body washes ashore in Salisbury overnight

The man's name has not been released

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

An investigation is underway after a man's body washed ashore in Salisbury, Massachusetts, overnight.

The Essex District Attorney's Office said a person walking along Salisbury Beach around 1 a.m. Tuesday noticed a body floating along the shoreline near 4 Ocean Front Drive.

A police officer responded and was able to pull the body from the ankle-deep water. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name is not being released pending a positive identification and notification of family members.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The death is being investigated by state police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office and Salisbury police.

More Massachusetts stories

Rockport 2 hours ago

Woman dies after scuba diving incident off Rockport, DA says

brian walshe 3 hours ago

Brian Walshe, charged in wife's murder, scheduled for art fraud hearing

This article tagged under:

Salisbury
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us