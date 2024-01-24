2 arrested in connection to shooting investigation at West Hartford gas station

Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting investigation that briefly closed a gas station in West Hartford on Wednesday morning.

This investigation was at the Shell gas station on South Quaker Lane and Park Road around 7 a.m.

Police said there was an incident involving a gun and it was discharged by someone. No one was injured.

According to police, two arrests have been made in connection to the incident. Authorities have not said who was arrested or what charges they may be facing.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Shell gas station was temporarily closed while police investigated. There's no threat to the public.

There was another police investigation at a different gas station in West Hartford earlier in the morning. That investigation was at the Mobil gas station on Kane Street.

It's unclear if the two investigations are related.