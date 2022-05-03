Massachusetts

Investigators Seek Public's Help Locating Convicted Child Rapist

A media availability is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. at the Middlesex District Attorney's Office

By Marc Fortier

Authorities are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday to ask for the public's help locating a man convicted of child rape last month in Middlesex Superior Court.

No further details were immediately released.

The media availability is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. at the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

Officials have not released the man's name yet or said where he is from, although the police chiefs from Bedford and Lexington are scheduled to join Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan at Tuesday afternoon's press conference.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Massachusetts stories

coronavirus May 2

10 New England Counties at High Risk for Community Transmission of COVID

Massachusetts May 2

Mass. Senate to Debate Driver's Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants This Week

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMarian RyanBedfordMiddlesex District Attorney's OfficeLexington
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us