Investment group sells stake in Bulfinch luxury tower in $43M deal

A San Francisco-based real estate investment firm has acquired a partial interest in The Sudbury, the luxury residential tower that opened in 2020 as part of the Bulfinch Crossing mixed-use development near Government Center.
Carmel Partners paid $43 million for the stake, according to a Suffolk County Registry of Deeds filing last week. Other key details about the transaction were not immediately available. The 46-story building has been owned by National Real Estate Advisors LLC and Boston-based The HYM Investment Group.
