Iowa caucuses

Iowa Caucus Results Much Slower Than Expected, State Democratic Party ‘Quality Controlling’

Charlie Neibergall/AP

Returns from the Iowa caucuses were much slower than expected on Monday night as the Iowa State Democratic Party said it was working on "quality controlling" results from the presidential caucuses, NBC News reported.

The party said it would release information about the results "as soon as it passes quality control," adding that it was taking additional steps "out of an abundance of caution."

"We are doing our quality control checks, making sure the numbers are accurate. People are still caucusing, we're working to report results soon," the party said.

U.S. & World

Iowa caucuses 5 mins ago

Iowa Caucus: ‘Quality Checks’ Delay Results in 1st Test for Dems

impeachment 5 hours ago

Trump Trial Closing Arguments Aim at Voters, History

Shortly after 10 p.m. ET, no results from the caucuses had been reported, a much slower process than had been expected. At roughly the same time in the 2016 caucuses, more than half the vote had been reported.

This article tagged under:

Iowa caucusesDemocratic PartyelectionElection 2020
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us