Boston Business Journal

iRobot falls $200M in value after EU raises concerns over Amazon deal

By Lucia Maffei

Shares of iRobot Corp. fell sharply on Monday after the European Commission cited competition concerns in its preliminary review of the proposed merger with Amazon.com Inc., which comes with a 15% price decrease announced over the summer.

iRobot's stock closed down approximately 17%, giving the Bedford-based company giving iRobot around $957 million in market capitalization, a loss of close to $200 million in value.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us