Is All Forgiven? Ray Allen at TD Garden for Kevin Garnett's Jersey Retirement Ceremony

The will-he-or-won't-he question has been answered.

Weeks after posing for a photo together at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ray Allen is indeed at the TD Garden for the jersey retirement ceremony of his former Boston Celtics teammate, Kevin Garnett, along with Paul Pierce and many other members of the 2008 NBA Championship team.

WE GOT A REUNION COMING 🥺🙌 pic.twitter.com/pjtMTbc4gj — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 13, 2022

Allen had been invited to the ceremony earlier in the week, though it was unknown if he'd be back in the same building where he won his first title in the NBA.

Allen, Garnett and Pierce were teammates together for five seasons before Allen left as a free agent for the rival Miami Heat of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, where he added a second ring in 2013. Tensions had been high between Allen and several of his former Celtics teammates since his departure, but a thaw is no longer just in the works -- the tensions may have completely melted away.

With Garnett's No. 5 headed to the rafters on Sunday and Pierce's No. 34 long since retired, might Allen's No. 20 complete the trifecta someday?